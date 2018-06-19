Man Missing From County Carlow

A search is underway for a man believed to be missing from his home in Borris.

29 year old Philip Power was last seen in the town at 7 o’clock on the evening of Monday, June 17.

He’s described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, of medium build with dark brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a burgundy coloured hoody, dark jeans and navy converse.

Gardai are calling for anybody with information to contact them at Carlow station on 059 9136620, via their Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.