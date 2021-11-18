Man taken to hospital following search of River Barrow in Carlow last night

One person was taken to hospital from Carlow Town last night.

Just after 9pm emergency services, including Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter and Carlow Gardaí, were called to the River Barrow after reports of a male in the waters.

Units from Carlow Town fire brigade recovered him from the water using their rescue boat. Medical assistance was provided by the National Ambulance Service with the person then transported to hospital.

His condition is as yet unknown this morning.