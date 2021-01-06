KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Moderna vaccine approved for use throughout Europe
Ireland has ordered 875,000 doses.
The European Medicines Agency has approved the use of the Moderna vaccine to combat the spread of Covid 19.
It follows a meeting this morning by the regulatory body and is the second vaccine approved by the EMA for use throughout the European Union.
President of the European Commission says it is good news and the commission is working at full speed to approve it and make it available throughout the EU.
