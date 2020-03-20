National Ploughing Championships still going ahead this year says organisers

The National Ploughing Championships is still set to go ahead in Fenagh this year.

It’s due to take place in Carlow on the 15th, 16th & 17th of September on the same site as last year in Ballintrane.

However the Association has postponed the opening date for online bookings for exhibitors.

They were due to take in booking from this week but has pushed the date out until the beginning of April with closing deadlines extended accordingly.