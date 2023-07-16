New date confirmed for delayed launch of Carlow Town Bus on 27th July

A new date has been confirmed for the delayed start for the Carlow Town Bus service.

Today (Sunday 16th)was named as the first day of the new service when it was trialed at the end of last month.

However KCLR understands issues with recruiting and training drivers resulted in another delay.

The National Transport Authority now says a revised and improved service will be launched by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on Thursday week the 27th of July.

Local Cllr John Cassin is welcoming the news that the start date has been confirmed and says he hopes it will have a calming effect on the traffic issues in the town.