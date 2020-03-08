New draft strategy being drawn up to tackle anti-social behaviour in Kilkenny

A new strategy is being drawn up to deal with anti-social behaviour by local authority tenants in KIlkenny.

A number of incidents have been raised recently by councillors.

The County Council is working on a new draft document to beef-up the current policy. It will be presented to councillors in several months and any amendments that are needed will then be carried out.

Housing Directors of Services Mary Mulholland says the plan is for the new strategy to be brought into force later this year.