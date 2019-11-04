New figures show there are just 2 members in the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Drugs unit

Kilkenny and Carlow’s Drugs Unit has fewer Gardaí in it than any other division in the country.

That’s despite the Chief Superintendent reporting at a meeting last month that drug crimes are at one of the highest levels they’ve ever been at locally.

Figures released by the Department of Justice and Equality up to the end of September this year show there are now just 2 members of the Drugs unit for Kilkenny/Carlow, with one Sergeant and one Garda.

That’s three people fewer than were in the unit last year and the year before.

In 2018 and 2017 there were four Gardaí and a sergeant.

Last month, at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in Kilkenny, the Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes outlined how the sale, supply, and personal possession of drugs are at one of the highest levels they’ve ever been at in Kilkenny.

He said that while they are restricted by a lack of resources, they will do what they can to tackle the problem.