New guidelines for how nursing homes deal with Coronavirus to be published today

The health watchdog will today publish new guidelines for nursing homes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Local facilities are bracing themselves for staff shortages with testing of all residents and staff in long term care homes now getting underway.

Almost 250 clusters have been confirmed in nursing homes and residential care units around the country.

Anne Fleck Byrne from Drakelands House in Kilkenny says it could lead to a massive impact on their service:

“If you start mass testing which is happening now, which has been decided over the weekend that there will be mass testing in residential facilities nursing homes and other residential facilities, if that tests positive without being symptomatic, they have to go and isolate to that could deplete a workforce by 50% or more, thats when you run into difficulties staff wise”.