“Nothing compares to Knockananna” – Rock star Sinead O’Connor spotted on the Carlow-Wicklow border
There's speculation that she has bought a home in the area recently
There’s speculation that rock star Sinead O Connor has taken up residency on the Carlow Wicklow border.
While it’s not yet confirmed if she’s bought locally, the “nothing compares to you” singer had been spotted in Knockananna and Tinahely over the past month.
Some locals claim she’s snapped up one of the holiday homes in Knockananna.