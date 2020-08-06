Our Covid-19 strategy is not working and we don’r have control of the virus says expert

The country’s strategy with Covid-19 is not working and we don’t have a control of the virus, according to an expert.

Tomas Ryan, an associate professor at Trinity College, fears we could be in a situation in a couple of weeks where restrictions may need to be reimposed as cases continue to rise.

50 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the Department of Health last night.

While the local figures haven’t been updated since Monday, it’s understood that at least one of the new cases is in Carlow.

Professor Ryan says there needs to be a change in policy to stop the spread:

“What we’re doing is not working and we need to think about making some changes, cases are still rising and it doesn’t feel like we have any control of this” he said.

“Many of the cases that were identified were close contacts of previously confirmed cases, the problem is they were spreading the virus for at least a couple of days before that because our test trace isolation infrastructure is just still not fast enough”.