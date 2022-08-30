Overcrowded classrooms can result in students’ extra supports being left behind according to Carlow Educate Together Principal Simon Lewis

One in eight primary school students were in an overcrowded class last year according to new figures from the Department of Education.

More than 66,000 students faced overcrowded classrooms as Ireland remains with the highest classroom average in Europe.

Carlow Educate Together Principal, Simon Lewis told KCLR’s The Way It Is that overcrowded classrooms can result in students’ extra supports being left behind.

