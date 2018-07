It’s understood a man has been knocked down in Kilkenny City this afternoon.

An incident happened on Patrick Street at around 1 o’clock and KCLR News has been told by those in the area at the time that a vehicle struck a man on a bicycle.

Gardaí are directing traffic on the street at the moment and they say delays can be expected.

An ambulance is also on the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.