Search Is Underway For a Missing Woman
KCLR NewsKilkenny News

Search Is Underway For a Missing Woman

Edwina Grace 52 mins ago
Less than a minute
Garda and phone. File photo.
Garda and phone. File photo.

Gardaí are looking for help in tracking down a woman missing in Kilkenny City for almost 24 hours.

Theresa Ann Power from Fr Albert Square was last seen at about 9:30am this (Monday) morning close to Loreto Secondary School on the Granges Road.

The 48 year old is described as being 5 ft 6 in height, with short black hair. She wears glasses & it’s thought she could be wearing a black dress with gold stripes.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny City Garda Station on 056 777 5000.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close