The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 18/2/2021

On this week’s Farm Show, Matt spoke first to Pat O’ Keeffe, Corporate Affairs Director Glanbia, about the LTO milk pricing system, January milk price, herd expansion in the Kilkenny/Carlow region and US Glanbia developments.

Sean Kelly, MEP outlined the benefits of the CETA trade deal, he looked at the downside of MERCOSUR and also gave his opinion on the likely outcome of the US/EU trade stand-off.

John Hughes, chairman of Farm Contractors Ireland, gave listeners an outline of this season’s contractor charges, He was critical of the proposed straw integration scheme and he gave a timely safety warning especially when working with slurry.

George Candler and Eric Driver provided updates on livestock prices.