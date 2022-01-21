Feeling those January blues and looking for a break in the sun?

What about a romantic city-break for two or a shopping trip to the Big Apple? Maybe just a weekend away in Ireland is exactly what you need.

Wherever you’d like to go, we’d like to help get you there with the Great KCLR Getaway, kicking off on Monday 24 January.

You could win a holiday abroad of your choice to the value of €1000, along with €500 spending money for you to enjoy plus an additional €250 Padmore & Barnes voucher to buy new luggage or outdoor clothing from their Kilkenny store.

But the giveaways don’t stop there as we’ll have runner-up prizes of weekend breaks in Ireland also up for grabs.

How to enter

Just like a trip to the airport, there’s a limited window to enter each day from Monday 24 January through Friday 28 January.

Listen out for your cue to ‘check in’ across KCLR Breakfast, KCLR Live, KCLR Lunch and The Way It Is (running 7am to 7pm) weekdays. When you hear the check-in window is open, you’ll need to text or WhatsApp the word Getaway along with your own name to 083-3069696. If you miss the window, you miss your chance until the next one opens!

Then, the fun begins!

Terms and conditions apply.