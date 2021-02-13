The Week: Grief, Gut Health and the Big Hairy Green Knit

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

Grief in a Pandemic

World Ploughing Champion Eamonn Treacy is one of Carlow’s most famous sons and we’ve spoken to him many times, usually after winning another award!

But this week we heard from the Garryhill man on a very different subject matter.

His beloved wife Ailish died last year and he spoke with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is about this very sad time in his life and how he has been coping with great loss as part of the show’s Keep Well Campaign …

Big Hairy Green Knit

It’s all a little different this year for St Patrick’s Day but one campaign could help you ensure that you’re bedecked in the greenery of your own creation.

And it’s in aid of the Kilkenny cancer support centre Cois Nore while involving another local great, Cushendale Woollen Mills. Our own great, Edward Hayden, has signed up and on The Saturday Show was joined by fellow Kilkennyite Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Cois Nore’s Dee Murphy to discuss the ‘Big Hairy Green Knit’ …

Tim Landers

Tim Landers was a guest this week on KCLR Lunch, chatting with our John Keane about his recent appearance on First Dates Ireland and Kingdom Laughs, Lockdown Love and more. Listen back to hear about Tim’s acting career and his connection with Carlow football …

Coláiste Abhann Rí

The long talked-about amalgamation of the two secondary schools in Callan is finally taking place with an opening date of September 2022 under the new name of Coláiste Abhann Rí.

To chat about the future of second-level education in the County Kilkenny town our Sue Nunn was joined on The Way It Is by the current principals of St Brigid’s College, Sally Ronayne, and Coláiste Éamann Rís, Majella Gleeon …

Gut Health

Professor Niall Moyna, DCU and Operation Transformation joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live to discuss preventive gut health and exercise …

