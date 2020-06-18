Three dogs in Kilkenny shelter are looking for a home

The local dog pound is back open if you’re thinking of adopting!

Members of the public are welcome again after lockdown closed the doors of the Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter in Paulstown.

But visits now are strictly by appointment only.

The normal dog warden service has also resumed, and dog wardens will be operating under HSE and Government Guidelines around Covid-19.

Prospective pet owners should hurry, however, because there’s only three dogs looking for homes at the moment. All the previous residents were re-homed during the lockdown.

The shelter is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm and on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.