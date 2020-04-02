Up to 500,000 people understood to be seeking Covid 19 unemployment benefits

It’s thought up to half a million people could now be seeking unemployment benefits because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to businesses closing and thousands of people across the country losing their jobs.

The latest Live Register figures – which include part time, seasonal and casual workers – are out today.

182 thousand people were claiming unemployment benefits in February this year.

But a report from Goodbody estimates that could have jumped by around 300 thousand in March – setting a new record.

That would mean around a fifth of the working population are claiming some form of unemployment benefit.