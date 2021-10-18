Vaccination clinic to open to students in Carlow

A vaccination clinic is being made available for students in Carlow this week.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced an extension to Vaccination week to allow students avail of their first or second vaccine.

The service was initially offered across 15 campuses a fortnight ago.

It’s returning to those facilities this week as well as seven other locations with student populations including Carlow.

Meanwhile a rapid antigen testing pilot is being rolled out shortly in seven campuses including Waterford Institute of Technology.

Colleges are asking for volunteers, including staff and students, to take part in that.