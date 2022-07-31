Walkers rescued for the Blackstairs mountains in the Carlow

Two lost walkers were rescued for the Blackstairs mountains in the Carlow.

They had reached the summit of the Blackstairs mountains yesterday and was making their way back when thick cloud and rain reduced visibility.

South East Mountain Rescue along with members of the Kilkenny Civil Defence and Search and Rescue Dog Association (Ireland) and the Gardai were involved in the operation yesterday evening.

The walkers were found by SEMRA just before 7 pm, some two hours after the initial callout.

The operation was stood down just after 8pm when the walkers were safely escorted back to their car at the Scollagh Gap.