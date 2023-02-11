Water is not safe to drink again in North Kilkenny affecting 3,300 Uisce Eireann customers

3,300 households and businesses in North Kilkenny have been told their water is not safe to drink again.

A Boil Water Notice has been put in place again on the Clogh-Castlecomer public supply.

One in place for 6 weeks over the Christmas was only lifted on the 27th of January.

Uisce Eireann has confirmed to KCLR News that low water levels due to the lack of rainfall recently has resulted in high turbidity levels in the supply again.

Regional lead with the utility James O’Toole explains what’s happened:

“levels of raw water, availability on the clogh castlecomer scheme have dropped and thats caused an issue with the raw water quality coming into the plant as well. We’ve got elevated turbidity readings on the outlet water at the moment.”