Win an overnight stay with dinner in a Balcony Suite at Newpark Hotel

Newpark Hotel are taking a trip down memory lane and creating a Wedding Memory Wall to celebrate 55 years as the wedding venue in Kilkenny.

If you, your friends, your parents or anyone you know has celebrated their wedding day at Newpark Hotel in the last 55 years, then we want to hear from you!

Send us a photo of you on your big day at Newpark Hotel via WhatsApp (083 3069696) or DM us Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.