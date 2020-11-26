Competitions
Win €100 Voucher for Belle Kilkenny
Plus an impressive15% off for Belle Kilkenny's online store!
Fancy stepping out of lockdown in style next week?
We’ve got a super chic €100 Voucher for Belle Shoes and Accessories Kilkenny to give away in this week’s newsletter.
That’s not all!
In this week’s VIP Club mail, there is also a 15% off voucher code for all VIP Club members to use in Belle Kilkenny’s online store.
How to enter: If you haven’t signed up for our mailing list (KCLR VIP Club), you can do so here!
If you are already a VIP Club member and you’ve followed the link to this page, good luck, you’re in the draw!