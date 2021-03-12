WIT to hold Spring Open Day this weekend

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is to run its Spring Open Day this weekend.

There’s a focus on both live and pre-recorded video as well as web chat for the event which runs tomorrow, Saturday (20th March).

Between 10am and 1pm prospective students and their parents can talk directly with lecturers and staff about courses and college life.

The three-hour online event has been designed by the Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year 2021 to help prospective undergraduate students and their parents/guardians with their going to college questions.

An updated virtual campus tour will be for many the first exclusive insight into the many buildings on WIT’s campuses since Government restrictions were introduced last year.

The timing of the event gives Leaving Cert students plenty of time to do research before the CAO change of mind facility opens on 5 May 2021.

