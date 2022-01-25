Woman injured in dog attack while out walking in Kilkenny

A local woman bitten by a dog says she’s speaking out because she wants to stop it from happening to others.

Ashling described on KCLR Live earlier how she had suffered horrific injuries in the incident when she was attacked by 2 dogs while out for a walk in an area of Kilkenny.

One barked at her and the other bit her leg, only relenting when disturbed by the driver of a car on the road who brought Ashling to safety.

She’s contacted the Gardaí and local authorities about it and says her fear is that it might happen to someone else: “My concern is for the men woman and children that live on the road, but especially there are plenty of children on the road.”