“You cannot buy safety, you cannot undo an accident” says Kilkenny Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick as works are underway in Castlecomer to increase road safety.

“You cannot buy safety, you cannot undo an accident” says Chair of the Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, at the group’s recent gathering.

Cllr. Mary Hilda Cavanagh and the other North Kilkenny councillors had discussed a range of works that had been carried out across the area.

Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick told KCLR they hope local business owners will also engage with the council on the plans.

He says “We’ve asked them to proceed and try to get these safety features in place as quickly as possible but also to engage with some of the local businesses about some little concerns that we may have about some of the on street parking and to facilitate that, particularly for mass times. Safety is very very important, but just that little bit of engagement with the relevant stakeholders there is important too.”

He adds “It’s very good news. It’s great to be safety features again and that stretch of Kilkenny Street is an area that we’ve raised concerns with the Garda Siochana in our Joint Policing Meetings and also to make sure these crossings are put in place as soon as possible. Again, good news for Castlecomer, and again, further development of Castlecomer with these safety features “