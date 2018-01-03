Actress Doreen Keogh dies at her home in Kilkenny

She played a range of characters on Irish and British television

The actor who played the very first barmaid in Coronation Street’s The Rover’s Return has passed away at her home in Kilkenny.

Doreen Jenner nee Keogh died in Inistioge on New Year’s Eve after a long illness aged 91.

She played a range of characters on Irish and British television, stage and radio and came to prominence in 1960 when played the role of Concepta Hewitt, the first barmaid of Coronation Street’s The Rover’s Return.

She also appeared in Ballykissangel, Father Ted, The Royle Family, Cold Feet, Fair City, Z Cars and Crossroads, among others.

Her funeral takes place in St Colmcille’s Church, Inistioge on Thursday.

Here’s a clip from her memorable appearance in Father Ted: