    04/04/2019

    Man arrested after Garda chase in Kilkenny City on Wednesday evening

    After failing to stop at a checkpoint he was pursued along the Ring Road
    04/04/2019

    Carlow people have more disposable income than those in Kilkenny

    Carlow comes in at 7th on the list of highest disposable incomes.
    04/04/2019

    Contract for design of Kilkenny’s skatepark goes out to tender

    €200,000 is needed to fund it
    04/04/2019

    New USI President is former IT Carlow Students Union President

    Lorna Fitzpatrick, who is from Gorey in Wexford, has been named the new President elect at the USI congress and…
    03/04/2019

    Carlow and Kilkenny soldiers among those stranded in Syria after second flight clearance issue in six months

    The last troop rotation in October saw members of the 57th infantry left stranded for two weeks.

