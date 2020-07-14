Wedding bookings are picking up for end of summer, says Carlow business

A Carlow wedding business says bookings this summer are higher than expected.

From July 20th, it is expected up to 100 people will be allowed gather indoors for ceremonies like weddings under Phase 4 of the reopening roadmap.

Peadar Mulligan runs ‘Classic Wedding Car and Limousine Hire’.

He says he already has demand for ceremonies at the end of this month:

“Our last wedding was the 14th March and everything after that was really people scrambling to reschedule for later this year, and the more pessimistic would have put them into next year” he explained to KCLR Live. “But since the government guidelines …from the 20th July, we have actually taken bookings, one for the 28th of July and 3 or 4 in August. So things are starting to pick up again.”