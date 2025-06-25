One in three women are physically, psychologically, or sexually abused by their partner, according to alarming new figures from Women’s Aid. The charity, which marks 50 years of supporting women, reports that it received over 32,000 contacts last year — the highest number in its history.

The data reveals a worrying rise across all forms of abuse. Physical abuse reports increased by 22%, while reports of sexual abuse rose by 30%. Emotional abuse, which can include controlling behaviour and threats, was up by 15%. Economic abuse, where women are denied access to money or financial independence, saw a 5% increase.

Speaking on KCLR Daily, Ger O’Neill of the Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign shared her personal experience.

Women’s Aid is urging the public and policymakers to take action. The charity highlights the need for greater investment in refuges, legal supports, and preventative education to tackle domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, support is available. Contact Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900 or visit womensaid.ie.

Gender-based violence Campaigner Natasha O’Brien, who was violently assaulted in 2022 by a soldier who later walked free with a suspended sentence, also spoke to Brian Redmond about how victims need to be protected.