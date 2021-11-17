100 new jobs to be created by Kilkenny company

A Kilkenny construction company’s creating at least 100 new jobs.

Modubuild says these positions will be coming on stream mostly at their Headquarters in the city and Castlecomer factory over the next two years.

The company was named Kilkenny’s Employer of the Year and Deloitte Best Managed Company 2021

Talent Experience Specialist with the business Ciara O’Dwyer says most of the hundred new jobs will be local.

Listen to her conversation with KCLR News’ Domhnall Doyle in full here: