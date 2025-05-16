Half of the startups in the South and South East supported by Enterprise Ireland last year as part of a €27.6 million euro investment nationwide were from our two counties.

11 of the companies are in Carlow and Kilkenny, among them six high-potential and five pre-seed offerings between them covering areas including fintech, wellness and A.I.

Regional Manager Brian Fives is encouraging early-stage entrepreneurs to engage with his organisation as well as the local enterprise offices (Carlow here and Kilkenny here), or the New Frontiers programme to help develop their ideas.

He told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty they are always on the hunt for new prospects;

More on Enterprise Ireland here.