A 12-hour charity challenge is underway locally.

Seven of the crew at the Kilkenny Ormonde Leisure Club are taking part in a Spinathon in aid of Pieta House.

Among them is fitness instructor Ger O’Toole who’s a regular contributor to KCLR Breakfast and he says it’s a way for them to “give something back”.

Stay tuned for updates and to donate click here: