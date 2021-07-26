130 jobs to be created in the South East with a boost for South Kilkenny & surrounds

130 new jobs are to be created in the South East.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar’s announced this morning that U.S. headquartered Repligen Corporation is set to significantly expand its manufacturing operations in Waterford.

It has plans to fit out a 33,000 square foot LEED Silver building where the positions will be available over the next two and a half years.

The facility will serve as a Centre of Excellence for single-use consumable products used in bioprocessing applications and will complement the existing Waterford facility that currently employs 74 people.

Repligen’s capital commitment to the Waterford expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

South Kilkenny Cllr Fidelis Doherty says it’ll have a knock-on effect across the region, telling KCLR News “Isn’t it just great news, 130 new jobs being announced for the South East for the Waterford area but that encapsulates Waterford and Wexford and us here in South Kilkenny so great news, wish the business very well”.

She adds “That spin-off will be there in the economic development of the area and the money will then come back into the local economy so great news for Waterford and South Kilkenny”.