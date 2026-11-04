16 local schools are among those set to share in an 80million funding pot.

The 2027 Climate Action Summer Works Scheme supports educational facilities in addressing building condition needs while also delivering measures that improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and lower operational costs. A particular focus this year was supporting projects in special schools.

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Minster for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton says the investment will assist “the quality, sustainability and energy efficiency of their buildings, creating better learning and working environments for students and staff.”

She adds; “The Climate Action Summer Works Scheme supports practical improvements that make a real difference in schools, including upgrading windows and doors, enhancing insulation, modernising heating systems, installing LED lighting and carrying out other works that reduce energy use and carbon emissions.”

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The Minister notes; “A key strength of the scheme is its multi-annual approach. Schools whose applications were not approved in an initial tranche remain eligible for consideration in future rounds, providing greater certainty and supporting long-term planning for climate action and energy efficiency projects.

In conclusion, she states; “The next tranche of approvals from the current pool of applications is expected to be announced in late 2027.”

Full details on the Climate Action Summer Works Scheme are available on the department’s website at (Summer Works Scheme).

Benefitting locally are: