Seventeen people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the May Bank Holiday weekend across Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford.

The arrests were part of a wider Garda Road Safety campaign that ran from 7am on Thursday until 7am this morning (Tuesday), aimed at tackling dangerous driving behaviours during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

In addition to the drink-driving arrests, 37 vehicles were seized across the Garda division for drivers found to be operating without valid insurance.

Speaking to KCLR News, Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohue revealed further figures from the campaign. Gardaí detected 96 speeding offences across the region, while 33 drivers were issued fines for using a mobile phone while driving.

Inspector Donohue reiterated the importance of road safety compliance, particularly during holiday weekends, and warned that enforcement measures would remain in place year-round.