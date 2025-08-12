About 2,500 people in County Carlow are impacted by a boil water notice.

It’s has been issued by Uisce Éireann to those served by the Bagenalstown Public Water Supply due to the presence of E.coli in a regulatory sample.

Impacted are those not just in the town centre but also at Parc Muire, Borris Road, St Bridget’s Crescent, Fr Cummins Park, Conway Park, The Long Range, Eastwood and surrounding areas.

You can check if your property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of water.ie and entering your Eircode, or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann says its team is working to rectify the issues and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Spokesperson Shane Aylward says; “Public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and as safely possible.”

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the HSE is consulted, and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health.

In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice. Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: