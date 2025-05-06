Kilkenny took on Dublin in the senior semi-final in Dublin where the stripey women came on on top by five points. We will hear from captain Katie Power and also manager Tommy Shefflin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlow will also be preparing for a provincial decider as they overcame Dublin in their Intermediate semi-final clash. We will hear from Caoimhe Jordan and Sarah Sheehan on their thoughts after the game.

We also take a look back at the other semi-final as Kilkenny U23’s hosted Laois.