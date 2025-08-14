30 groups across Carlow and Kilkenny are set to get a share of a €4.2million national spend for the Bia Blasta lunch scheme.
Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley, has revealed details of the pre-school nutrition offering which will see daily dishes served up to children attending the three-hour, free pre-school programme and who typically bring lunch boxes from home.
14 are in Carlow:
|
Anne’s Montessori Playschool
|Apple Tree Pre-School
|Askea Community Childcare Centre
|Cill an Oir Afterschool
|Dolmen Nursery
|John Sweeney Park Afterschool
|Kilkenny Road Community Childcare & Family Centre
|Little Fairies Early Learning Centre
|Natures Way Borris
|New Oak /Askea Afterschool
|Respond Early Years Service, Slaney View
|Sherpa Kids Scoil Mhuire Lourdes (SMLT)
|St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre
|Stepping Stones Community Childcare Service
While in Kilkenny, 16 will benefit:
|
Ballyraggett Community Playgroup
|Croía Early Childcare Education & Afterschool Care
|Deenside Early Years
|Droichead Childcare
|Droichead Childcare Afterschool
|Kilkenny Community Early Years Project
|Larc Community Pre-school
|Little Steps Country Creche
|Little Tots Creche And Afterschools Programme
|Natures Way Goresbridge
|Respond School Age Service, Millennium
|The Growing Patch Childcare Centre
|The Learning Tree
|Thomastown Creche & Montessori School
|Urlingford Community Childcare Service
|Urlingford preschool for little learners Ltd