30 groups across Carlow and Kilkenny are set to get a share of a €4.2million national spend for the Bia Blasta lunch scheme.

Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley, has revealed details of the pre-school nutrition offering which will see daily dishes served up to children attending the three-hour, free pre-school programme and who typically bring lunch boxes from home.

14 are in Carlow:

Anne’s Montessori Playschool Apple Tree Pre-School Askea Community Childcare Centre Cill an Oir Afterschool Dolmen Nursery John Sweeney Park Afterschool Kilkenny Road Community Childcare & Family Centre Little Fairies Early Learning Centre Natures Way Borris New Oak /Askea Afterschool Respond Early Years Service, Slaney View Sherpa Kids Scoil Mhuire Lourdes (SMLT) St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre Stepping Stones Community Childcare Service

While in Kilkenny, 16 will benefit: