3,288 new cars registered in Carlow and Kilkenny in 2023 with 15% of them electric

3,288 new cars were registered locally last year with 15% of them electric.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released its official new vehicle registrations statistics which shows 121,850 new car registrations (NCR) across the country between January and December.

Carlow jumped from 1,187 NCRs in 2022 to 1,255 in 2023 with a rise in electric cars from 140 to 214.

While in Kilkenny’s NCRs jumped from 2022’s 1,937 to 2,033 with electric cars up by 62 to 276.

Overall, petrol continues to remain the most popular engine type for 2023, while Electric, Hybrid, and Plug-in Hybrid account for 45.5% of the market.

The hatchback continues to remain Ireland’s top selling car body type while grey remains the top selling colour for the eighth year running.