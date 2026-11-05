38 extra cold weather response beds have been opened by The Good Shepherd Centre across Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

It’s as homelessness pressures grow across the region and temperatures plunge.

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The offering provides a safe place for people sleeping rough to stay out of the cold with the additional beds activated from November to the end of March.

Details were announced this morning by the locally headquartered charity as it launched its Sleepathon for the Homeless which takes place from 8pm on Friday, 20th November until 8am on Saturday 21st November at the Hurler’s Monument on Canal Square in our local city.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Joe Malone will lead the event after volunteering to take part immediately after launching The Good Shepherd Centre’s annual report last month and told KCLR why;

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He is calling on participants to join him in spending one night sleeping outdoors in solidarity with people experiencing homelessness while also raising funds for services that support those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Noel Sherry, CEO of the Good Shepherd Centre, said the opening of the cold weather beds at the same time as the launch of the Sleepathon for the Homeless is poignant. “These are much needed beds and are a symptom of a continued escalation of people becoming homeless. This is why events like our Sleepathon are so important. We are calling on individuals, businesses, schools, clubs and community groups to think about sleeping out for one night. There are people who do it all the time. Spending one night out in the cold gives people a small insight into the reality facing many people across our communities every day.”

The Good Shepherd Centre is also inviting businesses and organisations to ‘Sponsor an Hour of Hope’, or support one of the twelve hours of the Sleepathon.

Since 1989, The Good Shepherd Centre has provided support, stability and hope to people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. Organisers say every euro raised through the Sleepathon will help ensure vital services remain available throughout the winter months.