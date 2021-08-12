KCLR NewsNews & Sport

3CEA launches Greener HGV Programme for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford

Organisers want a thousand vehicles to take part in the pilot programme

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 12/08/2021
The Greener HGV Programme will see 1,000 fleet vehicles across Ireland fitted with technology to reduce carbon emissions and save 10 per cent of fuel costs. 3 Counties Energy Agency has partnered with Corcra Ltd to launch The Greener HGV grant scheme today 11.08.2021. Pictured launching the initiative at George Mullins Worldwide Equine Logistics in Co. Carlow are: Alexandra Hamilton, Senior Engineer, 3cea and Robert Steele, Account Manager Corcra. See www.greenerhgv.ie Picture Dylan Vaughan

Trucks could be saving 10% of their fuel costs if they implement a new scheme being launched today.

The Three Counties Energy Association (3CEA) for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and now Waterford too are launching the Greener H.G.V. programme.

Heavy goods lorries could be saving €17,000 over five years and they want a thousand of the vehicles to take part in this pilot project.

Energy engineer Grainne Kennedy told our Edward Hayden about it on The Way It Is last evening – listen back to that here:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 12/08/2021