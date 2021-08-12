3CEA launches Greener HGV Programme for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford

Trucks could be saving 10% of their fuel costs if they implement a new scheme being launched today.

The Three Counties Energy Association (3CEA) for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and now Waterford too are launching the Greener H.G.V. programme.

Heavy goods lorries could be saving €17,000 over five years and they want a thousand of the vehicles to take part in this pilot project.

Energy engineer Grainne Kennedy told our Edward Hayden about it on The Way It Is last evening – listen back to that here: