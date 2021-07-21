493 Covid related fines issued in the Kilkenny Carlow Division

Close to 500 fines have been issued locally for non-compliance of Covid regulations.

That’s according to the Policing Authority’s latest report on its assessment of performance by the Garda Síochána during the crisis.

It shows that since the previous outline, the level of enforcement activity nationwide has continued to fall in line with the easing of restrictions, and the policing focus is shifting to managing the reopening of society.

22,230 fines were issued across the country to July 9th, with 493 of these in the Kilkenny Carlow Division.