A major milestone’s been reached in the efforts to tackle vacancy and dereliction, according to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

James Browne’s comments come in response to the publication today of his Department’s Vacant Property Grant Statistics for Q3 of 2026.

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It shows over 7,000 previously vacant and derelict properties have been restored to residential use so far, more than 800 of these between 1st July and 30th September this year.

During that time frame, Carlow County Council received 14 applications with three approved while four had grants issued on completion of works, to the tune of €240,000 while for the same three months Kilkenny County Council had 38 applications, 30 were approved, with 12 completing works and grants of €719,057 issued.

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There was a rise in interest too in the Above the Shop Grant, with three local applications – two in Carlow with one in Kilkenny.

Overall, the Total Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications stand as follows for each county:

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