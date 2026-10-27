Ballyhale Shamrocks are Kilkenny Senior Hurling Champions for the 22nd time after a comprehensive victory over Tullaroan in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final.

The defending champions produced a dominant display at UPMC Nowlan Park, running out 2-24 to 0-8 winners to retain their crown and extend their record tally of senior county titles.

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Shamrocks made the perfect start, with Adrian Mullen finding the net early on, and they never looked back.

Tullaroan opted to play against the wind in the first half, but Ballyhale made them pay, using the conditions to build a commanding advantage. The champions hit 1-15 before the break, while Tullaroan managed just two points, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the second half.

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Ballyhale continued to control proceedings after the restart, adding to their lead and ensuring there would be no comeback from Tullaroan, who were left to reflect on a difficult afternoon after reaching their first senior final since 1994.

Speaking to KCLR after the final whistle, Ballyhale manager Mark Aylward was delighted with the performance and praised his players for the manner in which they delivered on the biggest day of the club season.

“I’m delighted. As a Ballyhale man and as a panel and team, we’re really thrilled the way this game went for us.”

“I can’t but congratulate our lads, the way they played, performed, the work rate, the finishing and everything about it. It was a complete performance, and fair play to all the lads.”

“We know Tullaroan are a far better team than probably that showed today, but look, our performance probably was just excellent and I’m delighted with it.”

The victory sees Ballyhale successfully defend their Kilkenny crown and claim a 22nd senior championship title, further cementing their place as the most successful club in the county.

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