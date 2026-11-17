Social media criticism of Councillors and Council officials regarding the ongoing works on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny is both unwarranted and unacceptable: that was the message shared by city-based representatives during their monthly district meeting.

Several spoke of the personal criticism directed at both themselves and local authority staff regarding the second phase of the Active Travel project which is projected for completion in February or March of next year.

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Councillor Eugene McGuinness acknowledged the concerns of motorists and residents regarding the ongoing works on the Waterford Road, but appealed to the public to play the ball when it came to their criticisms;

“What we have is we have social media commentary, which I was a victim of not too long ago of calling out the engineers, some of them by name, asking what kind of fools are they, etcetera, etcetera and doing the same to councillors.”

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“I’m not a fool. I will certainly ask the questions that people want me to ask here, and I’ve asked questions with regard to those works on the Waterford Road, but there is absolutely no need or call for calling out named people here who are desperately trying to do their best, no more than the councillors are.”