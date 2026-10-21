A Kilkenny councillor says the city’s long awaited ring-road could still be years away from completion, warning that traffic problems will persist in the mean-time.

Councillor David Fitzgerald pressed the local authority about the issue at a recent plenary meeting.

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He said the project currently remains at just the second of a five phase process, with physical works unlikely to start until after 2030.

The Fine Gael representative believes the project needs greater political support to progress, while communities in the north of the city continue to suffer as a result.

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“Unfortunately for people who are from the north of the county and particularly those living and working and going to school in St. Canice’s parish, this is not good news. I have been saying for some time that this project has been dragging its feet and in my view, it’s a lack of robust representation. We haven’t seen anybody put their shoulder to the wheel to make this project happen. We have people who just don’t seem to realize how bad the traffic is.”