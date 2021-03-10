A pilot project is being installed on the M7 motorway in Tipperary to catch drivers who exceed speed limits

A pilot project is being installed on the M7 motorway to catch drivers who exceed speed limits.

Speeding motorists on part of the route in Tipperary could be caught under a new system which measures their average speed between two spots.

No date has been announced for when the system will go live, but it could be introduced on other roads if it’s successful.

Motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert says there’s a reason the M7 in Tipperary is being picked for the pilot scheme, saying “They have been analysing data on this road since 2017 and identified speeding as a particularly significant issue in the sense that over 40% of drivers exceed the 120km speed limit on certain sections of this motorway and also even in times when there’s heavy rain or icy conditions speeds are not being reduced”.