The estimated cost of completing the South East Greenway has risen to €45 million, more than three times the original projected cost.

At a recent Piltown Municipal District meeting, it was confirmed that just over €20 million has been spent on the project so far, with a further €25 million needed to finish the route.

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Councillor Pat Dunphy has described the increase as shocking, saying the Greenway was initially expected to cost around €13.5 million euro.

While sections at the Waterford and New Ross ends are complete, work remains on the stretch between Gaulstown and Glenmore.

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Cllr. Dunphy says there are also concerns over where the funding will come from to complete the project, which he had expected to be finished by the end of 2028.

Wexford County Council who are the lead authority on the project says the total estimated cost of the South East Greenway is €45.3 million, including VAT.

Of that figure, €20.2 million has been spent to date, with a further €25.1 million expected to complete the remaining phases of the project.

The outstanding works include the Redbridge and Mountelliot Tunnel section, which is currently at tender assessment, the Curraghmore to Ballyverneen section, which is at detailed design and landowner engagement stage, and the Rosbercon Trailhead, which is also at detailed design stage.

The Council says the figures cover all costs associated with each phase, including design, accommodation works, construction and administration.

The overall cost does not include proposed links and connections such as Slieverue, Glenmore and the Woodstock to South East Greenway project, which are funded separately.

Agreements have been reached with 30 landowners, with engagement continuing with the remaining eight in an effort to secure agreements.