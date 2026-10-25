Hurling fans heading to UPMC Nowlan Park today for the Kilkenny Senior County Hurling Championship final will get an extra treat, with an acclaimed local film showing on the big screen.

All to Play For, by Fearghus Ó Conchúir, celebrates the power and athleticism of hurling, featuring Kilkenny legends Anne Dalton, Ann Downey, Liam Fennelly, and Tommy Malone alongside contemporary dancers.

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Former hurler Liam Fennelly says the film captures the spirit of the GAA, where representing your county goes hand in hand with being part of your community.

The film was commissioned by the Kilkenny County Council Public Arts Programme and is scheduled for further screenings in Austria and France.